The Epoch Times and TALKERS Magazine co-presented a “Talk Media Forum on U.S.-China Relations” in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10, 2019, at the National Press Club.

The conversation at the Washington, D.C. forum focussed on the U.S.-China trade war, the Hong Kong protests, China’s human rights abuses, Huawei and the worldwide battle for 5G dominance, the North Korea nuclear threat, China’s ongoing intellectual property theft, China’s military buildup, and the long term goals and methods of the Chinese Communist Party, and more.

The event featured a panel of three experts on the state of US-Chinese relations including Nan Su of The Epoch Times, Joshua Philipp of The Epoch Times, and Dr. Dana Cheng of The Epoch Times, plus four leading talk radio hosts John Fredericks of the John Fredericks Radio Network; Sebastian Gorka of the Salem Radio Network; Larry O’ Connor of WMAL-AM/FM, Washington, DC; and Doug Stephan of Stephan Multimedia and the nationally syndicated “DJV Show.”