The only black councilman in a Texas city could face a recall election after he proposed declaring a “Black State of Emergency” following several incidents in the state in which black people were shot by police.

Supporters of recalling McKinney, Texas, city council member La’Shadion Shemwell have said they gathered enough signatures for a recall vote, the Dallas Morning News reported Friday.

The recall effort was reportedly launched after Shemwell proposed the “Black State of Emergency” proclamation, according to the newspaper. He also reportedly encouraged people of color to avoid visiting the state.

Shemwell’s opponents say the recall is in response to his statements about racism and police use of force.

“It’s been an ongoing issue with Mr. Shemwell’s behavior and disregard for law enforcement,” recall organizer Jolie Williams told the Dallas Morning News.

After backlash, Shemwell said that his comments were “not an indictment of all officers,” the newspaper reported.

McKinney is about 30 miles from Dallas and about 60 miles from Fort Worth.

In October, Atatiana Jefferson was shot by a Fort Worth police officer while in her home.