The College Football Playoff has officially arrived.

After months and months of nonstop debates about how everything would shake out this season, the CFP is finally here.

This is what we train for. This is why we put in all the extra reps in the offseason. This is why we drink that extra beer in early August when people tell us not to do it.

All the training for a day of football watching will finally pay off today when Clemson takes the field against Ohio State, and LSU does the same against Oklahoma. The first game starts at 4:00 EST on ESPN.

This is what America is all about. When the rest of the world looks around and wants to know why we’re better than them, today is what we will point.

All we do in this country is win world wars and play football.

The four teams are locked in, the fans are hyped up and this is when we find out what these young men are truly made of.

If you aren’t excited, then you can get the hell out of America because there’s no place for you in my beautiful country.

[embedded content]

I can’t tell you how many hours I’ve put into study college football this season. It’s a never ending grind. While the haters and losers are out studying math and science, I’ve been perfecting the perfect route to my fridge to make sure I don’t miss a single snap.

I can go from my couch and back with a beer in less than nine seconds, which means I never miss a play. Do you have any idea how many beers I had to drink to get that down perfectly? A ton.

Just remember, I didn’t do it for me. I did it for all the people out there who never had a chance.

[embedded content]

Now, I will embark on a day of football watching that is unrivaled by anything else. I have my speciality pizza ready to go, I’ve got some Michelob Ultra waiting outside in the frigid Wisconsin temps (it cools better this way) and I’ll be locked in on my TV from kickoff through the final play of the night.

Decades from now, will you look back and say you were unprepared, or will you look back and tell your grandchildren how you dominated the 2019 college football playoff?

We didn’t win WWII so you could sit today out!

Now, grab a beer and celebrate one hell of a great day for America. Make sure to tune into ESPN. You know I’ll be watching.