For weeks now Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale has posted numbers on Trump rally attendees.

Here’s Parscale’s tweet following President Trump’s Mississippi rally where 27% of attendees were former Democrats.

It’s at the point that even CNN can’t ignore it.

In a recent appearance on CNN Washington Post White House reporter Seung Min Kim reported on the startling number of Democrats who are attending the Trump rallies.

When even the Washington Post and CNN take notice you know Democrats have a problem.

Maybe if Democrats weren’t such America haters that would help?

