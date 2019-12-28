For weeks now Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale has posted numbers on Trump rally attendees.

Here’s Parscale’s tweet following President Trump’s Mississippi rally where 27% of attendees were former Democrats.

Data from Friday’s Mississippi rally: ✅ 16,432 voters identified ✅ 24% voted once or less in last 4 elections (12% in zero) ✅ 27% Democrat ✅ 20% Black More winning numbers that will help secure #FourMoreYears for @realDonaldTrump! Continue to outperform 2016. — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) November 4, 2019

It’s at the point that even CNN can’t ignore it.

In a recent appearance on CNN Washington Post White House reporter Seung Min Kim reported on the startling number of Democrats who are attending the Trump rallies.

When even the Washington Post and CNN take notice you know Democrats have a problem.

There are a lot of #DemocratsForTrump—just look at the data from every #TrumpRally. Americans of all political stripes know we finally have a president who is fighting for them and putting our country first! pic.twitter.com/Q9TAMJc1vO — FOLLOW Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 27, 2019

Maybe if Democrats weren’t such America haters that would help?

The post THIS HAD TO HURT: CNN Admits to President Trump’s ‘Crossover Appeal’ – Gaining Traction with Former Democrat Voters (Video) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.