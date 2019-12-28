Twitter is up to its old tricks again.

The tech giant is known for censoring conservatives.

Today it censored President Trump’s account.

Not only is Twitter hiding his tweets from the last 24 hours as we reported earlier — but Twitter is also shaving THOUSANDS of likes from his tweets in real time.

Twitter user “The Right Melissa” caught Twitter shaving thousands of likes from one of his Pelosi tweets.

Busted! Watch twitter shave off tens of thousands of likes off President Trump’s tweet exposing Pelosi’s Ukraine Corruption. Not only are they removing likes, they have deleted many of his tweets off his home page. This is soviet style censorship of our President. Chilling pic.twitter.com/OuZidCIQxh — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) December 28, 2019

