Twitter is up to its old tricks again.
The tech giant is known for censoring conservatives.

Today it censored President Trump’s account.

Not only is Twitter hiding his tweets from the last 24 hours as we reported earlier — but Twitter is also shaving THOUSANDS of likes from his tweets in real time.

Twitter user “The Right Melissa” caught Twitter shaving thousands of likes from one of his Pelosi tweets.

