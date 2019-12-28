Former US Attorney Joe diGenova warned the Deep State for years now that their day of reckoning was coming. This past week he claimed that the biggest single development in the Durham Investigation to date occurred when it was uncovered that former NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was assisting in the investigation.

diGenova was on the radio as posted by the America First Blog when he shared the following:

This is the biggest single development in the Durham Investigation to date. We were told according to public reports that Admiral Rogers met several times with John Durham and that we now know that Admiral Rogers, who is the central figure in uncovering the illegal electronic spying done by the Obama Administration, prior to the Carter Page FISA warrant. The spying that went on from 2012 to 2016, involving FBI contractors illegally accessing NSA data. Mr. Rogers discovered that, reported it to the FISA Court, all of that spying was stopped and has led to this crescendo of illegal activity by Comey, Clapper and Brennan. It led into the so-called ‘Crossfire Hurricane investigation to cover up that previous spying that had been going on. Rogers has an electronic trail of all the spying that went on over 5 years. He has personal notes, ala James Comey, only this time they are not self-serving notes, they are the truth. Mike Rogers I have described as the Rosetta Stone of this investigation. This is the single most important development in this. I have been suggesting for a long time that ultimately Rogers would be the key to any criminal investigation. That is coming true. What we now know will happen is I can be fairly comfortable in suggesting there will be a substantial criminal conspiracy indictment involving a lot of people with the electronic spying that was done.”

diGenova went on to call out Rep. Devin Nunez for his courage in bringing much of this to light.

Nunez and Mike Rogers should both get the Medal of Freedom from President Trump. They are heroes, American heroes.

diGenova also thinks that the FISA Court is not doing enough. He said their efforts are “too little too late”.

We reported in April 2018 that:

On April 26, 2017, an unsealed FISA Court Ruling unveiled a number of criminal activities that Barack Obama’s FBI and DOJ participated in during his time in office. The report to date received little attention. Now interest is brewing due to the recent actions of Congress and the report that is expected to be released in the upcoming weeks. The FISA Court Ruling shows widespread abuse of the FISA mandate. According to the report, Obama’s FBI and DOJ performed searches on Americans that were against their 4th Amendment rights. This went on for years. One paragraph in the report states that 85% of the Section 704 and 705(b) FISA searches made during this time were non-compliant with applicable laws and therefore criminal.

This heavily redacted report also stated that James Clapper’s NSA had an “institutional lack of candor”. When this report came out there was little mention in the MSM and the FISA Court did little to nothing to bring the culprits in front of the court and hold them accountable.

Jeff Session’s DOJ did nothing. The FISA Courts did nothing. Now it’s up to AG Barr and US Attorney Durham to finally bring justice to the illegal actions taken by the Democrats and the Obama cabal who had no respect for the rule of law.

