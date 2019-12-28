(LONDON GUARDIAN) A truck bomb has exploded in central Mogadishu, killing at least 76 people including many university students, and injuring dozens more in the deadliest attack on the Somali capital for more than two years.

The bomber struck during the Saturday morning rush hour, the start of Somalia’s working week. The mayor, Omar Mohamud Mohamed, told reporters at the blast site, that most of those killed were civilians, including two Turkish citizens.

“We will confirm the exact number of the number of the dead later but it is not going to be small,” he said. “Most of the dead were innocent university students and other civilians.”

