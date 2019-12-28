President TrumpDonald John TrumpLA Times editorial board torches Trump on climate Spotify to pause the selling of political advertising Fed study: Trump tariffs backfired, caused job losses and higher prices MORE on Saturday went after New York and California over homelessness, saying the states’ governors should call him if they “can’t handle” the issue.

“California and New York must do something about their TREMENDOUS Homeless problems. They are setting records!” he tweeted about the liberal states.

“If their Governors can’t handle the situation, which they should be able to do very easily, they must call and ‘politely’ ask for help. Would be so easy with competence!” the president continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

California and New York must do something about their TREMENDOUS Homeless problems. They are setting records! If their Governors can’t handle the situation, which they should be able to do very easily, they must call and “politely” ask for help. Would be so easy with competence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Earlier this week, Trump knocked California over homelessness and invoked Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiLA Times editorial board torches Trump on climate Biden says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in Trump’s impeachment trial The rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 MORE (D-Calif.) amid their impeachment feud.

“Crazy Nancy should focus on that in her very down district, and helping her incompetent governor with the big homeless problem!” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Homelessness in California has increased 16.4 percent since 2018, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has found. It announced the finding last week.

Homelessness in the state had increased by 21,306 people, and HUD Secretary Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonHomelessness increased 2.7 percent in 2019, HUD says Hillicon Valley: House panel unveils draft of privacy bill | Senate committee approves bill to sanction Russia | Dems ask HUD to review use of facial recognition | Uber settles sexual harassment charges for .4M Democratic lawmakers call for HUD review of facial recognition in federal housing MORE said it was at a “crisis level.”

Trump and the Democratic governors, Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher NewsomTrump goes after Pelosi in early morning tweets complaining about impeachment California Gov. Newsom defends ‘wine caves’ after debate mention California judge approves .5B in settlements for wildfire victims, insurers MORE of California, have exchanged criticisms in the past, and the president has previously cited homelessness in California.