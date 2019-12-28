President Trump on Thursday tweeted out an article that names the alleged anti-Trump CIA whistleblower — Eric Ciaramella.

President Trump retweeted a tweet from the Trump War Room that includes this article from the Washington Examiner that names the whistleblower in the title of the article.

Trump included Ciaramella’s far left attorney Mark Zaid in his tweet.

It’s pretty simple. The CIA “whistleblower” is not a real whistleblower! https://t.co/z6bjGaFCSH pic.twitter.com/RHhkY1BGei — FOLLOW Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 26, 2019

But after President Trump posted this tweet it went missing.

The AP and CNN wrote articles about it.

In fact, on Friday night several of President Trump’s tweets went missing — and several of the accounts he tweeted were deleted by Twitter.

And Twitter was also caught shaving THOUSANDS of likes off of President Trump’s tweets.

Twitter later responded to CNN and admitted to deleting several pro-Trump accounts after President Trump retweeted them.

But after Twitter got caught they finally released a statement on Saturday night saying these anti-Trump maneuvers were just a glitch.

Due to an outage with one of our systems, tweets on account profiles were visible to some, but not others. We’re still working on fixing this and apologize for any confusion. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 29, 2019

It is interesting how ALL of these glitches work against Trump and his supporters.

Funny how that works, huh?

For the record– AP made a correction on their report later this evening.

President Trump’s retweet of a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower appeared to many users to have been deleted for several hours, but Twitter says a glitch was responsible. The retweet reappeared Saturday night. https://t.co/VCWR7t6Ijb https://t.co/war9feAzNc — The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2019

