Leading Democrat presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to the editorial board of the Des Moines Register on Friday about defying a potential subpoena to testify in President Trump’s looming Senate impeachment trial. In the video clip posted by the paper, the Register board asked only two questions, both posed by Executive Editor Carol Hunter. The board let Biden ramble on, without interruption, to the point he was so agitated about Trump he was pounding the table with his index finger in fiery eyed frustration that President Trump was “gonna get away”.

Biden urged the board members to “examine your conscience” and ended speaking in a hoarse stage whisper, leaning into Carol Hunter’s space and loudly pounding the table over a dozen times with his index finger as he intently stared at her while bemoaning Trump’s ‘diversionary’ tactics.

Video:

(Transcript by TGP’s Kristinn Taylor)

Carol Hunter: “Do you stand by your earlier statements that you wouldn’t comply if you were subpoenaed to testify in an impeachment trial before the Senate?”

Joe Biden: “Correct. And the reason I wouldn’t, um, is because it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life, trying to take the focus off him. The issue is not what I did–not a single person, not one single person, even that thug Giuliani and his compatriots, have said I did anything but my job. Everyone of the people who sworn testimony worked for him said, “Biden did his job and he did it well.” This is all about a diversion. And we play his game all the time, he’s done it his whole career, he’s done it his whole career. And, um, I’m very proud of the job I did. I never, never, never, uh, moved off of dealing with corruption there. Every single person thought that prosecutor general should be fired from the IMF to all our European partners and the people in the administration. But this is a technique he uses all the time. He’s a chronic liar.”

Carol Hunter: “Doesn’t that position you as if you’re defying a subpoena, def–putting yourself above the law?”

Joe Biden: “Well, uh, look, the grounds for them to call me would be overwhelmingly specious, but so, I don’t anticipate that happening anyway. But what it would do, if I went, let’s say I voluntarily just said let, “let me go make my case”. What are you gonna cover? You guys instead of focusing on him, you gonna cover for three weeks anything I said and he’s gonna get away. (Stage whisper) You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke, think about it. As we say in my church, “examine your conscience”. Doesn’t mean I shouldn’t testify if you thought I should but think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time. His entire career: Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”(End video.)

Interesting similarity between the Trump-obsessed Biden and the stone faced reaction by the Register board and Captain Queeg and the board of inquiry in the Caine Mutiny.

On Saturday, Biden issued a ‘clarification’ on defying a potential subpoena.

