(FOX NEWS) The Washington Post is facing criticism for its praise of Gov. Ralph Northam, D-Virginia, over his handling of the blackface scandal, with one of its columnists now saying they were “wrong” to demand his ousting.

Last February, Northam made headlines after it was discovered that a racist photograph featuring a man in blackface and another man in a KKK hood was printed on his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook page.

Initially, Northam admitted that it was him and apologized, though he never identified who he was in the photograph. He then claimed he was not in the photograph at all despite admitting to another occurrence in which he wore blackface while impersonating as Michael Jackson in a dance contest that same year.

