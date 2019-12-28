Virginia activists attempting to make killing unborn children a constitutional right are the target of an investigation by the American Center for Law and Justice.

ACLJ said Monday it has filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the state to find out who is behind the effort.

“The abortion machine is trying to tear up pro-life laws in our country state by state to extend its grip and ‘double down’ on abortion,” ACLJ said. “After all, Planned Parenthood alone has a half-a-billion dollar abortion empire to run.”

The organization called the adoption of the “nauseating” New York law that allows abortion even after the moment of birth “depraved.”

But Virginia activists want to establish a “right” to abortion in their state Constitution, the group said.

The amendment would read: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the enjoyment of life and liberty and shall not be denied or infringed upon unless justified by a compelling interest of the Commonwealth and achieved by the least restrictive means.”

“Make no mistake,” ACLJ said, “this amendment, if enshrined in the Constitution of Virginia, would be used to undercut nearly every pro-life law in the Commonwealth and to undermine proposed pro-life legislation for generations to come.”

The legal group filed the FOIA request “to expose who is behind this proposed legislation as we seek to defeat these expansive abortion bills popping up nationwide.”

It seeks written documents, text messages, emails and more about the proposed amendment.

ACLJ previously helped kill a Virginia bill that would have allowed “for a woman to obtain an abortion even at the moment of birth.”

The state’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, infamously argued for infanticide in a radio interview. He said that if a baby survived a botched abortion, “it would be kept comfortable ‘if that that’s what the mother desired’ – so completely disregarding the Hippocratic oath – and there would be ‘a discussion’ between the doctor and mother about whether the baby should be allowed to live.”

ACLJ pondered: “Think about that for a second: a living breathing baby manages to make it into the world, out of the womb, and the child’s life could still be up for discussion. In what humane world would that even need to be a conversation?”

The organization urged public officials to cooperate regarding the production of public records.

“Should any of these pro-abortion officials refuse to cooperate by responding or providing essential documentation as required by law, we will take them on in court,” ACLJ said.