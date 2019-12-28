https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/wow-crazy-california-makes-it-illegal-to-suspend-unruly-students-who-disobey-teachers-and-administration-because-its-racist/

Oh Gold State, how you have fallen!

A new law is taking place in 2020 making it illegal for public schools to suspend students in first through fifth grade who willfully defy teachers or administrators. And then the following year it will extend to students from sixth through eighth grade.

Supporters of the law say a disproportionate amount of suspensions went to students of color — so they made suspensions illegal!

Wow.

This is so crazy.
Democrats destroy everything.

