On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) in the wake of several antisemitic attacks in the city, and stated that “people are getting hurt” because of the ineffectiveness of de Blasio’s leadership.

Zeldin said, “There’s a massive leadership failure in New York City, and Bill de Blasio’s answer has been, have another press conference, and if it happens again, have another press conference.”

Zeldin praised de Blasio increasing the police presence to stop antisemitic attacks, and argued that “It needs to happen more, and there needs to be some level of burden-sharing here. You need to see, on all levels of government, elected officials and community leaders going all in to confront this and crush it.”

He concluded, “[T]he feckless leadership from de Blasio, it’s so frustrating on so many levels, and we’re seeing it here, and people are getting hurt because of it.”

