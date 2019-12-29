Nobody wound up being able to “see dem aliens” during the Storm Area 51 events this year (or if they did, they didn’t live to tell the story), but that doesn’t mean that everyone has given up hope. Other groups like Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Academy have been applying pressure in an attempt to get the government to give up the goods and tell us what, if anything, they know about unidentified flying objects and the possibility of non-human intelligent life being active and present on our planet. Thus far we haven’t gotten much beyond those three Navy videos and rumors of some “exotic” materials being looked at by the Army.

But is that about to change? That’s the opinion of Stephen Bassett, executive director of Paradigm Research Group. He told the UK’s Daily Star that Disclosure from governments around the world will probably be coming in 2020. Further, he suspects that we would already be living in a post-disclosure world right now if Hillary Clinton had been elected in 2016 instead of Donald Trump, but the process will speed up if Americans dump Trump next November.

Stephen Bassett, who set up Paradigm Research Group in 1996 to lobby for the extraterrestrial “truth embargo” to be lifted, exclusively told Daily Star Online that if not for Donald Trump being elected President in 2017 we would already be living in a post-disclosure world… “Disclosure is getting very close,” he said. “In fact, had it not been for the extraordinary events of the last election in the United States we would already be a couple of years into the post-disclosure world.” … He added: “If we could get this little political problem in the United States resolved and get back to a normal, functioning government, though I’m sure it will never be perfect, I think this ET thing and the To The Stars Academy will explode.

First of all, we should keep in mind that the person making these claims is Stephen Bassett. He’s been running PRG for nearly a quarter of a century and its sole purpose in this world is to get the United States and other governments to spill the beans on UFOs, aliens and all the rest. He’s pretty much a one-trick pony in that regard, and the longer we go without any such disclosure, the more he seems to need to find someone to blame.

Don’t get me wrong here… it’s an admirable goal and one that I’ve always personally supported. Of course, any sort of serious, world-altering “Big D” Disclosure relies on the assumption that the government actually has any hidden information to disclose. I’m sure they know more than we’re being told and have more data than three grainy videos that are only a minute or two long. But it’s far from established that they’re actually in contact with or even directly aware of any sort of extraterrestrial presence.

I’ll go one step further and say that I remain unconvinced that our government is sitting on a fleet of crashed flying saucers, tic-tacs or other alien craft. Not that they wouldn’t love to have such a secret project to work on, mind you, but just think about it for a moment. If these aliens are so massively advanced in their technology that they can travel the cosmos at will, how is it that they keep managing to crash like some Florida grandmother in the Walmart parking lot every time they get here?

Getting back to the political angle in Bassett’s comments, pointing the finger at Donald Trump seems a bit off the mark to me. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both claim to have asked the military and the intelligence community about UFOs and/or aliens and both say that they were told nothing. Personally, as I’ve written here before, I believe them. Whatever there is to be known is probably compartmentalized in one of the deeper silos of the government and shared with only a sparse handful of people deemed to have a need to know.

Have you seen the way Donald Trump lights up the social media landscape about every issue under the sun with his Twitter account? If you were the guy or gal in charge of keeping some deep, dark secrets about aliens and advanced spacecraft, would you tell Trump about it? I hardly think so.

What bears repeating here is that there needs to be a line drawn between what qualifies as a legitimate national security interest and what is being kept secret for the wrong reasons or no reason at all. If one of the major military powers on Earth (including America) is tinkering with some incredibly advanced technology that they reverse-engineered from alien gear, then that might justify keeping the details of the hardware under wraps. But the mere knowledge of the existence of such a civilization (or more than one of them) would be one of the most incredible revelations in the history of mankind. It’s not a national security threat. And if the government knows something about it they should tell us.

And no, I don’t believe Hillary Clinton would have gotten any further in disclosing anything if she’d been elected and she knows it. Her husband already tried once and failed. If anything, Donald Trump would probably be the most likely person to tell us if he knew. But I sincerely doubt that he does.