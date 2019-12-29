THIS WAS DEVASTATING!

President Trump hit the Bidens and Pelosi families Friday night in one tweet!

President Trump shined light on Paul Pelosi’s shady dealings with Ukraine!

Wow Crazy Nancy, what’s going on? This is big stuff! https://t.co/hoHSERKgh9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Trump linked to an OAN video of Paul Pelosi’s shady deal with Ukrainian energy companies.

.@oann exposes those DemocRATS & their Ukraine ties Joe & Hunter & Nancy & Paul; seems like it’s a Family Affair What’s going on here ? Pay attention to 1:13 in this video as it has been removed from social media pic.twitter.com/EFivBxANF1 — Constitutional Republic TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@Text88022) December 27, 2019

On Sunday President Trump continued to hit Nancy Pelosi on her family’s shady dealings.

“Any answers, Nancy?”

As The Gateway Pundit reported back in November Quid-Pro-Joe and his son Hunter are not the only Democrat family members cashing in on their prominent positions.

Like many Democrats Paul Pelosi Jr. has made a career off of his mother’s political stature. Shortly after his mother became the first woman speaker, Paul Pelosi Jr., was hired by InfoUSA for $180,000 a year as its vice president for Strategic Planning.

Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul is also on the board of an energy company.

Paul Pelosi Jr. also traveled to Ukraine for his work.

AND — Better Yet — Speaker Nancy Pelosi even appears in the company’s video ad!

According to Patrick Howley at National File Speaker Pelosi’s son Paul Jr. was an executive at Viscoil.

Paul Jr. traveled to Ukraine in 2017.

BOOM: Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr. (who went to Ukraine in 2017) was a board member of Viscoil and executive at its related company NRGLab, which DID ENERGY Business in UKRAINE! And Nancy Pelosi appeared in a promotional video for the company!https://t.co/wlndLhPqLe — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) October 3, 2019

And in 2014 one of Paul Jr.’s businesses he co-founded was charged with securities fraud.

As President Trump said, maybe somebody should look into this – huh, Nancy?

