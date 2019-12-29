Two people are dead and a third in critical condition following a shooting at the West Freeway Church in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

One person died at the scene of the shooting, while another died on the way to the hospital and a third remains in critical condition, according to the newspaper, citing MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trust. The shooter is believed to be one of the three, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl told the newspaper, but it was unclear which.

In a since-removed livestream of the Sunday service at the West Freeway Church of Christ, a figure appears to draw a weapon and fire twice before a second person shoots back, according to WFAA-TV, which said other armed congregants also rushed toward the shooter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement. “Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

Statement on shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: pic.twitter.com/Crrrvavvs6 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 29, 2019

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office tweeted that the AG’s office would “assist in any way needed.”

We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement. As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019