AT&T is forcing American workers to train their replacements, be it foreigners through an outsourcing partner or cheaper domestic workers, according to Axios.

As many as 3,000 finance jobs were being outsourced to Accenture by AT&T, which also has deals with IBM and Tech Mahindra, according to the report, noting all three are among the top 10 companies to request H-1B skilled worker visas in 2019.

“We are continuously working to be more efficient in our operations,” AT&T’s Jim Kimberly told Axios, adding AT&T is “helping employees find other positions within the company.”

The report is noteworthy as President Donald Trump has vowed to reform the H-1B visa abuses and work to incentivize companies to hire Americans over foreign outsourcing.

“American workers are tired of waiting for President Trump to do something on this issue,” a Florida-based lawyer who represents Americans displaced by workers on visas or overseas, Sara Blackwell, told Axios, estimating 90% of the AT&T workers affected by the outsourcing might wind up training their cheaper replacements.

“They’ve gone from great hope in President Trump’s administration, to great discouragement.”

The outsourcing “rebadges” works from AT&T to the contractor, Axios reported.

“The sad reality is you’ve just been terminated without your severance,” a worker told Axios. “You’re at the mercy of a company that doesn’t really want you.”