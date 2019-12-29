Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this year for signing a bill into law that allowed lawful gun owners to carry firearms in places of worship, repeatedly calling Abbott’s decision “irrational.”

Biden’s resurfaced remarks come as an attacker opened fire on a church congregation in Texas on Sunday, where he was immediately stopped by a good guy with a gun.

“Dealing with firearms, it is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, irrational what they are doing,” Biden told reporters on September 2. “On the very day you see a mass shooting … and we’re talking about loosening access to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational.”

WATCH:

Biden continued, saying that any weapon that was capable of carrying “magazines that can hold multiple bullets” should be banned – which is nearly all firearms.

“It’s no violation of the Second Amendment,” Biden falsely claimed.

Later asked if there could be any compromises with Republicans on the issue, Biden responded, “None. None on this. I think this is no compromise. This is one we have to just push, and push, and push, and push, and push.”

CNN reported on the bill went into law on September 1, 2019:

Senate Bill 535 clarifies the possession of firearms at churches, synagogues or other places of worship. It allows licensed handgun owners to legally carry their weapons in places of worship – and comes nearly two years after a gunman killed 26 people at Sutherland Springs church.

“We have learned many times over that there is no such thing as a gun free zone. Those with evil intentions will violate the law and carry out their heinous acts no matter what,” Texas state Senator Donna Campbell, co-sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. “It makes no sense to disarm the good guys and leave law-abiding citizens defenseless where violent offenders break the law to do great harm.”

“The existing statute is confusing and clunky when it comes to clearly stating the rights of licensed Texans to carry on the premises of a church,” Campbell added. “This bill provides clarity of the legislature’s intent to treat churches in the same manner as other privately owned establishments in Texas.”

The new laws in Texas:

Allow licensed gun owners to have their firearms in their cars on school property

Allow for school districts to have more school marshals

Allow for some foster homes to be able to have firearms

Ban homeowners or landlords of rental property from prohibiting residents from having firearms

Prohibit residents from being charged with a crime for carrying a handgun during a disaster

Allow people to carry weapons in places of worship

The resurfaced clips from Biden come as an attacker opened fire on a congregation on Sunday at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

Footage of the attack in Texas shows a good guy armed with a gun taking down the attacker with a matter of only a few seconds, preventing further harm from happening to the church congregation.