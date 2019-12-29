Former Vice President Joe Biden hit back at Sen. Bernie Sanders’ claim that President Donald Trump would make easy prey of him in a general election, CNN reported on Sunday.

Sanders last week told the Los Angeles Times editorial board that “if you’re a Donald Trump and you got Biden having voted for the war in Iraq, Biden having voted for these terrible, in my view, trade agreements, Biden having voted for the bankruptcy bill. Trump will eat his lunch.”

When asked about the comment, Biden quipped, “Tell him come and I’ll give him some dessert at the White House,” according to CNN.

The two presidential contenders have been near the top of most opinion surveys in the Democratic primary race, especially as the field narrows with the first contest of the competition rapidly approaching, The Hill reported.

This has led to more frequent attacks against each other, as demonstrated in the most recent Democratic debate earlier this month, where Biden told Sanders to “put your hand down for a second” during an argument over health care policy. Sanders responded by saying, “I’m just waving to you, Joe, saying hello.”