Joe Biden hasn’t been endorsed by his former boss, Barack Obama, but he’s open to sweetening the deal.

If elected president, Biden says he’ll consider nominating Obama to the Supreme Court.

“Biden [was] asked here in Washington, Iowa, if he would ever nominate former President Obama to serve on the Supreme Court. ‘If he’d take it, yes,’” Wall Street Journal reporter Ken Thomas wrote on Twitter.

Biden asked here in Washington, Iowa, if he would ever nominate former President Obama to serve on the Supreme Court. “If he’d take it, yes,” Biden says. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) December 28, 2019

New York Times reporter Thomas Kaplan also said Biden expressed a desire to see Obama on the high court.

“Biden, in Washington, Iowa, is asked if he would nominate Obama to the Supreme Court. ‘If he’d take it, yes,’ Biden says,” he wrote.

Biden, in Washington, Iowa, is asked if he would nominate Obama to the Supreme Court. “If he’d take it, yes,” Biden says. — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) December 28, 2019

Obama was once a lawyer, but he’s given all that up after serving two terms as president.

“President Obama graduated from Harvard Law School in 1991 and was admitted as a lawyer by the Supreme Court of Illinois on Dec. 17, 1991,” FactCheck.org reports. “Prior to being elected to the Illinois state Senate in 1996, he worked as a civil rights lawyer at the firm formerly known as Davis, Miner, Barnhill & Galland. Four days after Obama announced that he would run for president in February 2007, he voluntarily elected to have his law license placed on ‘inactive’ status, according to Grogan. Then, after becoming president, he elected to change his status to ‘retired’ in February 2009.”

Back in April, when Biden announced he would be running for the Democratic presidential nomination, Obama issued a statement through spokeswoman Katie Hill.

“President Obama has long said that selecting Joe Biden as his running mate in 2008 was one of the best decisions he ever made. He relied on the Vice President’s knowledge, insight, and judgment throughout both campaigns and the entire presidency. The two forged a special bond over the last 10 years and remain close today,” the statement said.

But the statement was notably lacking a formal endorsement.

Biden, though, said he had personally asked Obama not to issue an endorsement. “I asked President Obama not to endorse, and he doesn’t want to. Listen, we should — whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits,” he said when asked by reporters why Obama had not endorsed him.

President Trump in June said it’s “rather a big secret” why Obama hasn’t come out and endorsed his vice president.

“How he doesn’t get President Obama to endorse him — there has to be some reason why he’s not endorsing him,” Trump said outside the Oval Office in an exclusive interview with The Hill.

“He was the vice president. They seem to have gotten along. And how President Obama’s not endorsing him is rather a big secret,” Trump said. “Then he goes and lies and said, ‘I asked the president not to endorse me.’ Give me a break.”

Meanwhile, Obama doesn’t seem all that jazzed about Biden. The former president has been meeting with candidates, but Politico reported that he doesn’t think Biden has “it.”

“With one candidate, he pointed out that during his own 2008 campaign, he had an intimate bond with the electorate, especially in Iowa, that he no longer has. Then he added, ‘And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden,’” Obama reportedly said.