Multiple people were reportedly shot at a church in Texas on Sunday and a reporter who claimed to have viewed video footage of the attack suggested that armed churchgoers stopped the attacker.

The attack happened in White Settlement, which is on the western edge of Fort Worth, Texas, at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

“MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty confirmed that one person died at the scene of the shooting, one person died en route to a hospital, and another person was transported to a hospital in critical condition,” The Dallas Morning News reported. “The shooter is believed to be one of those three people, said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl.”

Bobby Ross Jr., Editor-in-Chief of The Christian Chronicle, tweeted out a link to a live stream video from the church that showed the shooting take place. The video has since been set to private on YouTube.

“It appears that a gunman shot two church members at back of auditorium with a footlong weapon, then a member shot the gunman with a pistol,” Ross wrote. “This is just based on me watching the video again. Screaming afterward in the church. So tragic. Two quick shots at back, then another shot. Then at least three members (I believe) with pistols [walking] toward where the gunman appeared to fall.”

CBS News Dallas reported that a witness confirmed to them that another church member shot the suspect.

