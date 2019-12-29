Footage emerged on Sunday afternoon that showed a good guy with a gun neutralizing an alleged attacker who opened fire on a church congregation in Texas.

The attack happened at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, and two people died as a result, one of whom was the alleged attacker.

The footage shows a man dressed in black in the back corner of the auditorium talking to another man, who has been blurred out in the video. The alleged attacker then pulls out what appears to be a short shotgun and opens fire on the man with whom he was interacting.

The alleged attacker fires one shot at the man he was talking to before being immediately shot by a good guy with a gun. The alleged attacker fires off one more shot toward the front of the church before he falls to the ground.

Within a matter of only a few seconds, at least four armed people in the congregation draw their firearms and immediately provide backup assistance to the individual who engaged the alleged attacker.

WARNING GRAPHIC: The footage can be seen here.

“MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty confirmed that one person died at the scene of the shooting, one person died en route to a hospital, and another person was transported to a hospital in critical condition,” The Dallas Morning News reported. “The shooter is believed to be one of those three people, said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl.”

Bobby Ross Jr., Editor-in-Chief of The Christian Chronicle, viewed the video footage of the incident and tweeted out a description of what happened.

“It appears that a gunman shot two church members at back of auditorium with a footlong weapon, then a member shot the gunman with a pistol,” Ross wrote. “This is just based on me watching the video again. Screaming afterward in the church. So tragic. Two quick shots at back, then another shot. Then at least three members (I believe) with pistols [walking] toward where the gunman appeared to fall.”

Two quick shots at back, then another shot. Then at least three members (I believe) with pistols watching toward where the gunman appeared to fall. — Bobby Ross Jr. (@bobbyross) December 29, 2019

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the attack an “evil act of violence” in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ,” Abbott said. “Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

Statement on shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: pic.twitter.com/Crrrvavvs6 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 29, 2019

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted: “We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement. As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed.”

We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement. As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019

Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, tweeted: “No one should be subjected to gunfire in a house of worship. Our hearts go out to those affected by the tragedy in White Settlement today. Details of the shooter are currently under investigation.”

No one should be subjected to gunfire in a house of worship. Our hearts go out to those affected by the tragedy in White Settlement today. Details of the shooter are currently under investigation. @FBIDallas @ATFDallas @FortWorthPD @FortWorthFire — US Attorney Erin Nealy Cox (@USAttyNealyCox) December 29, 2019

This report has been updated to include additional information.