A woman who was arrested for allegedly committing an anti-Semitic attack on three Jewish women on Friday in New York City was released on bail and has since been arrested again for committing another act of violence that reportedly happened today.

“A day after she was released without bail on charges stemming from the Friday attack, Tiffany Harris was charged with assault for slugging a 35-year-old in the face on Eastern Parkway near Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights at about 9:15 a.m.,” The New York Post reported. “It’s unclear if Sunday’s victim is Jewish – and police weren’t treating the incident as a hate crime. The victim suffered swelling and bruising to her right eye from the pummeling.”

First images of some of the suspects who were arrested in New York in relation to the violent hate crimes against Jewish people. They’ve been quickly released and did not have to pay bail under a new criminal justice reform law. https://t.co/Oz0vtTKBON pic.twitter.com/8K9agXSC8Z — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 29, 2019

Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was blasted during a Fox News interview on Sunday over the incident and over his soft stance on crime.

Fox News host Ed Henry ripped de Blasio for the increase in anti-Semitic attacks in New York City that have happened under de Blasio’s watch.

“Several of the suspects arrested in these anti-Semitic attacks have all been released on bail because of something that’s called bail reform,” Henry said. “But your administration is already implementing it, even though it’s not really starting until January. If the victim, in this case Jewish, but it could be anybody in the city, is not, quote unquote, ‘injured,’ they can be released out in the neighborhood.”

Henry then called out de Blasio over the case involving Harris.

“And one of those folks, Tiffany Harris, 21 charges of menacing, harassment, and attempted assault charges,” Henry continued. “She punched and cursed three Orthodox women, as you know. She allegedly shouted ‘Eff you, Jews.’ She was released. Her court date is not until January 10th. Mr. Mayor, how do you defend that?”

“This is exactly the same system that has existed for years and years,” de Blasio responded. “There’s a whole attempt here – not directed at you, but in the –”

“But the facts of that are true,” Henry interjected.

Henry later slammed de Blasio for implementing the bail policy, which was passed by the Democrat-controlled state government.

“Let’s get clear on what’s going on here. We have a problem,” de Blasio responded. “We’re not going to jail our way out of the problem. We need tough consequences. We need a lot of police presence.”

WATCH:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his legislature passed a “bail reform” measure that Bill de Blasio *implemented early.* It let Tiffany Harris, who attacked Jewish women, out instantly today. De Blasio somehow defends his support for it: pic.twitter.com/l3QAaUhpEB — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 30, 2019

Later in the interview, Henry pressed de Blasio for giving alleged criminals, who are released on bail, “metro cards to ride around on the subway, two debit cards with $25 each, and burner cell phones.”

“It sounds kind of soft on crime,” Henry said.

“No, it’s not,” de Blasio responded. “It’s trying to get people out of crime and keep them out of crime. Look, if you want us to do what we have done for decades, which bred career criminals, which ensured that a lot of people were locked up and that only made them worse, we could keep doing that.”

“But Mr. Mayor, what if they take the metro card and then they go beat up more people before they go to court?” Henry pressed. “You don’t think that happens?”

“We’re missing the forest for the trees here,” de Blasio responded.

“How so? You give a criminal a metro card,” Henry pressed. “Tiffany Harris, who said ‘f you Jews’ and beat up three Jewish women — did she get a metro card?”

“And she will have a trial. I don’t know what happened with her; that’s not the point,” de Blasio responded. “She will have a trial, as all Americans are due. That trial will determine the consequences and the punishment.”

WATCH:

Bill de Blasio says giving people like Tiffany Harris, who slapped 3 Jewish women in the face and shouted “F–k you, Jews!,” 2 debit cards and a *burner cell phone* upon release is not “soft on crime.” If they attack more people on bail, it’s “missing the forest for the trees.” pic.twitter.com/jI0pp4XrH2 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 30, 2019