A dog is lucky to be alive after the Plymouth, Minnesota, fire department rescued him from falling into the ice.

The dog, named Charlie, ran away on Christmas Eve and broke through a patch of ice, getting stuck in the marsh, WCCO reported.

Charlie’s family tried to rescue him, but they too got stuck in the ice. The family was safe by the time emergency crews arrived.

“Because they were safe on arrival, firefighters in ‘mustang suits’ (ice rescue gear) helped find & reunite Charlie with his family,” Plymouth fire tweeted:

The family called the fire department’s rescue “a Christmas miracle” and said on Facebook that five “very happy kids have their best friend back”:

The fire department responded on Twitter, saying that it was “happy” to be a part of what the family called “a Christmas miracle”:

We were happy to be part of what this family called a “Christmas miracle.” 📷: Kim Swanson pic.twitter.com/EGu3Zwni9j — Plymouth Fire, MN (@PlymouthMNFD) December 26, 2019