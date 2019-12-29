Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer which, according to the American Cancer Society, is an indicator that the cancer is highly aggressive and has likely spread to other areas of his body.

In a statement, Lewis, who is the Chairman of the Ways & Means Oversight Subcommittee, said:

I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now. This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed. While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance. So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross. To my constituents: being your representative in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan, which will occur over the next several weeks. I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon. Please keep me in your prayers as I begin this journey.

The American Cancer Society describes stage 4 pancreatic cancer as having “spread to distant sites such as the liver, peritoneum (the lining of the abdominal cavity), lungs or bones (Metastasized). It can be any size (Any Tumor) and might or might not have spread to nearby lymph nodes (Any Nodes).”

Lewis received support from across the political spectrum for his fight against cancer.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) tweeted: “My colleague John Lewis is a fighter… and I know he’ll face this latest challenge with the same determined resolve he’s always had. Kneeling in prayer for him and his family tonight. Psalm 46:1 – ‘God is our refuge and our strength—a very present help in times of trouble.’”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted: “@RepJohnLewis , we are all praying for you following this diagnosis. John, know that generations of Americans have you in their thoughts & prayers as you face this fight. We are all praying that you are comfortable. We know that you will be well.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted: “John Lewis has always been a fighter and I know he will approach this challenge the same way: with passion, grit, and determination. Along with millions of people, @GAFirstLady , the girls, and I are praying for @repjohnlewis and his family.”

Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) tweeted: “If there is one person who embodies what it means to be a fighter — it’s John Lewis. I know he will battle this diagnosis with the same strength and courage he has carried himself with over the course of his life. John, Abigail and I are praying for you and your family.”

This report has been updated to include additional information.