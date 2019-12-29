On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said praying for President Donald Trump was “one of the greatest spiritual challenges” he had ever dealt with.

Coons said We’ve had a number of sharp exchanges. And, you know, the- the president’s been a real challenge for me to find ways to work with. I’ll tell you that praying for the president is probably one of the greatest spiritual challenges I’ve had to work through in my life. I was raised to pray for those in positions of authority, the senators and governors and congressmen and president.

“And President Trump and I have very different views about some core issues,” he continued. “We’ve had a conversation about his treatment of refugees and his blocking folks from coming to our country and the so-called Muslim ban that he enacted right when he was elected. And we’ve also had a conversation about abortion and reproductive rights. And I think we vigorously, vigorously disagree on both. What we haven’t had is the time to really have a thoughtful conversation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN