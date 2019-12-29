Saturday night’s brutal stabbings in Monsey were just the latest in a spree of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City.

There were at least eight anti-Semitic attacks in New York City just last week.

On Saturday Tiffany Harris was released without bail after punching and cursing at three Orthodox women, ages 22, 26 and 31, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at dawn the day before. Harris was screaming, “F*** you, Jews!” during her assault on the women.

Eye witness account from last night’s attack on a group of Jewish orthodox women. @NYCMayor Please declare a state of emergency. pic.twitter.com/gwQ2YvYYqx — Bryan E. Leib (@realBryanLeib) December 27, 2019

New York City let her back out on the street without bail on Saturday.

The New York Post reported:

Suspects arrested in last week’s spree of eight anti-Semitic attacks are being quickly released right back into the neighborhoods they terrorized thanks to “bail reform” legislation — which doesn’t even take effect until Jan. 1. The most recent case of revolving-door justice came Saturday morning, with the release, with no bail, of a woman charged with punching and cursing at three Orthodox women, ages 22, 26 and 31, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at dawn the day before. The accused assailant, Tiffany Harris, was hauled in handcuffs before a Brooklyn judge on 21 menacing, harassment and attempted assault charges. “F-U, Jews!” Harris, 30, of Flatbush, allegedly shouted during the attack.

