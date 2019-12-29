Lisa Page twitter avatar

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page insisted there was no “insurance policy” to prevent Trump from winning the 2016 election despite text messages between FBI brass discussing a plan to keep Trump out of the White House.

“There was no insurance policy.” #2019in5words Lisa Page tweeted Saturday.

There was no insurance policy.#2019in5words — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 28, 2019

Lisa Page and her FBI lover Peter Strzok unleashed the might of the FBI in an effort to prevent Trump from winning the 2016 election — but they both failed.

When their plot failed, they continued their attacks on Trump by joining Mueller’s team but were thrown off the special counsel in the summer of 2017 after IG Horowitz caught them exchanging anti-Trump text messages.

The text messages Page and Strzok sent to each other were subsequently released to the public.

Lisa Page filed a lawsuit against the DOJ for violating the Privacy Act by “unlawfully” releasing text messages she sent to her FBI lover Peter Strzok.

In what is believed to be the most damning text exchange between the FBI lovebirds was a discussion about an “insurance policy” to keep Trump out of office.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office…that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected…but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok text messaged to Page in an Aug. 15, 2016 exchange, referring to Andrew McCabe.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Strzok added.

Lisa Page appeared on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow a couple weeks ago and played victim.

Page tried to explain away the “insurance policy” text as mere office banter.

No one is buying it.

Twitter users responded to Lisa Page.

You lied to the FISA court — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 28, 2019

What’s that on your chin?#2019in5words — That Michael Caputo 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@MichaelRCaputo) December 28, 2019

