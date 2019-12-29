Senate Democrats are bracing for President TrumpDonald John TrumpNorth Korea holds political conference before year-end concessions deadline set for US Gabbard says impeachment will only ’embolden’ Trump Warren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply MORE to seize on the outcome of the upcoming impeachment trial as a source of momentum for his reelection bid.

With 67 votes needed to convict and remove Trump from office, the trial’s outcome is largely pre-baked since Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber. Democrats are worried that an acquittal will only embolden the president, and they feel powerless to prevent it.

“No matter what we do, the president is going to say he did nothing wrong,” said Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyDemocrats worry party is squandering political opportunity on ObamaCare Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control Uncertainty hangs over Trump impeachment trial MORE (D-Conn.).

“We all know the president,” said Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinPhilippines president bans 2 US senators from entering country over support of top government critic GOP predicts bipartisan acquittal at Trump impeachment trial Senators seek to weaponize Clinton trial in Trump impeachment MORE of Illinois, the No. 2 Senate Democrat. “If there are not 67 votes to convict in the Senate, he’ll claim that it was a witch hunt and that he was exonerated.”

Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineFDA officially raises tobacco buying age to 21 Saudi sentencing in Khashoggi killing draws criticism — except from White House Democrats hope to focus public’s attention on McConnell in impeachment battle MORE (D-Va.), when asked about the potential fallout from an acquittal, added: “I am worried about that, but I think this president feels unconstrained by anything already.”

Trump became only the third U.S. president to be impeached after the House passed two articles, largely along party lines, on Dec. 18. The first charged him with abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine, and the second with obstructing Congress during its investigation of those actions.

Republicans are already pledging to give him an early election-year victory by acquitting him of the charges at the culmination of the Senate trial.

Sen. Christopher Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsSunday shows preview: Senate gears up for impeachment trial after holiday break The opioid epidemic demands bipartisan action The one issue where Democrats are to the right of Trump MORE (D-Del.) said in a recent “Meet the Press” interview on NBC that he was “gravely concerned” about Trump’s potential behavior between the end of the Senate trial and the 2020 election.

“If he is ultimately exonerated in the Senate, if the Senate Republican majority refuses to discipline him through impeachment, he will be unbounded,” Coons said, predicting that there would be “no restrictions” on Trump’s behavior.

Concern about the possible repercussions stemming from Trump being acquitted comes as the Senate is expected to start the trial in January, though the exact date is in limbo amid a stand-off between Democrats and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWarren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply Election security, ransomware dominate cyber concerns for 2020 Former Democratic senator on McConnell impeachment strategy: ‘Unfathomable’ MORE (R-Ky.) over the rules of the chamber’s proceedings.

Trump is pushing for a quick trial, tweeting that “no more time should be wasted on this impeachment scam.”

“This Witch Hunt must end NOW with a trial in the Senate,” he added.

Republicans are increasingly rallying behind a shorter trial that might not include any witnesses. Instead, one path outlined by GOP senators would be to let the House impeachment managers and White House defense team make their case, allow senators to ask questions and then move directly to votes on the two articles of impeachment.

Though both McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPelosi gets under Trump’s skin on impeachment Karl Rove argues Clinton’s impeachment was ‘dignified’ Trump attacks Democrats over impeachment following call with military members MORE (D-N.Y.) have said they hope to reach a bipartisan deal on the trial rules, no progress is expected on that front until the first week of January at the earliest, when senators return to Washington. Absent a deal between the two leaders, 51 senators will be able to determine the shape of the trial since only a simple majority is needed to decide procedural motions.

That scenario has sparked concern among Democrats, who worry McConnell could try to force through his own rules resolution if enough of his caucus is on board.

“If the Senate essentially treats this trial like a sham … doesn’t call witnesses and tries to end it quickly, tries to call witnesses that have nothing to do with the Ukraine matter and with these matters that we are discussing in these articles, then I think this just emboldens the president even further to continue to do what he’s doing,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalJayapal criticizes Indian official for refusing to meet her: It’s ‘a sign of weakness’ Gabbard under fire for ‘present’ vote on impeachment Top Indian official canceled congressional meeting over inclusion of Jayapal: report MORE (D-Wash.) told MSNBC.

Democrats, while saying they want a “speedy” trial,” have outlined a list of Ukraine-related documents and witnesses they believe should be included.

They’ve asked for four witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonSenate GOP wants speedy Trump acquittal GOP predicts bipartisan acquittal at Trump impeachment trial Senators seek to weaponize Clinton trial in Trump impeachment MORE and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyWarren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply Pelosi gets under Trump’s skin on impeachment Senate GOP wants speedy Trump acquittal MORE. Schumer also sent a “Dear Colleague” letter to the full Senate outlining what documents Democrats are requesting, namely Ukraine-related communications between top White House officials.

Democrats need to win over at least four GOP senators to get their desired witnesses or documents, and are expected to force votes on the Senate floor. No Republicans have backed their request, but Democrats are warning that a trial without witnesses or additional documents would amount to a “sham.”

“I believe that if we don’t do this seriously and get all the facts out, yes, America’s at risk because that will mean we’ll never have a real impeachment trial. Because if you can’t get the fundamental and basic facts getting out to the public and for the senators to hear, this president could be further emboldened,” Schumer told reporters.

He added that if Trump could avoid “any serious trial by withholding facts, withholding witnesses, withholding documents, the country has future trouble.”

Even if Democrats can’t prevent a Trump acquittal, they argue that the severity of the accusations against him left impeachment as their only option. They hope that the evidence presented during the earlier House inquiry and the upcoming trial will convince Americans, if not their GOP colleagues, that Trump abused the power of the presidency.

“I think the evidence speaks for itself, and most people across this country … I believe will come to the same conclusion that no president should be allowed to misuse or abuse the power of his office for political or personal benefit,” Durbin said.

Murphy added that voters would recognize that Democrats were drawing a “line in the sand.”

“I think it’s really important to communicate to the country and the world that there still exists some moral center of gravity in this country,” Murphy said. “The president and many Republicans may have strayed far from it but we need to have an anchor, and this process provides a moral anchor.”