An ESPN announcer is facing backlash after referring to the tragic death of an LSU coach’s daughter-in-law as, a “distraction.”

Hours before the start of LSU’s College Football Playoff game against the Oklahoma Sooners, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger found out that his daughter-in-law Carly McCord, was killed in a plane crash on her way to the game.

ESPN’s Matt Barrie referred to McCord’s death as a “distraction,” during his pregame comments.

“Certainly our thoughts and prayers with coach and his family, as he gets to do his job and try to put away the distraction of losing his daughter-in-law just hours before kickoff,” Barrie said.

Reaction on Twitter was prompt and unforgiving:

“The distraction of losing his daughter-in-law” I mean, holy shit. pic.twitter.com/crEUdsUjpV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 28, 2019

So u think the lsu coach’s daughter in law’s plane crash is a “distraction”? Wow.. u might wanna clarify that statement — jason merims (@jasonmerims) December 28, 2019

You should probably have a talk with @MattBarrie about how the loss of human life isn’t a distraction. Maybe idk remind everyone that this is a stupid ass game that means nothing when compared to a tragedy like losing fam. — Katie (@cpokatesbee) December 29, 2019

Let’s not refer to an LSU assistant coach losing one of his children in a plane crash as a “distraction” from the football game at hand — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 28, 2019

“Try and put away the distraction of losing his daughter-in-law”?!? Jesus ESPN can we not categorize the loss of human life, especially one that’s family, as a “distraction”? Come on… — James Niemeyer (@jrniemeyer) December 28, 2019

No idea who this dude on the ESPN pregame show is but I think he just said “Put away the distraction of losing his daughter-in-law …” I mean … what the hell. — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) December 28, 2019

“McCord, the 30-year-old sports reporter, was on her way from Lafayette, La., to the Peach Bowl in Georgia when the plane crashed in a post office parking lot shortly after takeoff,” the New York Post reports.

“The flight’s lone survivor was in critical condition.”

LSU players and coaches were seen embracing Ensminger as news of the tragedy spread. LSU defeated Oklahoma 63-28 and will face Clemson in the championship game.

