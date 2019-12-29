Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul warned Sunday many in the United States are more “closely allied” to the “ideology” of Russia’s Vladimir Putin — including President Donald Trump.

In remarks to NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” McFaul called Putin “a master of disinformation.”

“The goal isn’t necessarily …there are no truths, there are no facts,” he said of Putin, but rather that “it’s all relative… when there are facts to put out arguments those are the wrong facts… another tactic” is “what about-ism, to change the channel.”

“The West needs to realize there’s an ideological battle,” McFaul said.

“Lately [Putin] has found some allies… most certainly he considers Donald Trump an ideological ally in that fight,” he said.

“All hypotheses are not equal and to treat them as equal is distorting to the truth,” he said. “Russians have learned that and we as a society need to do that… two plus two needs to equal four every day.”

McFaul said Putin “accepts the power of the media.”

“Today he controls the media space rather effectively,” he said.