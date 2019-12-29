Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden recently attacked the governor of Texas for allowing church-goers to carry weapons when they go to worship.

His statements gained new relevance on Sunday after a gunman at West Freeway Church of Christ in northwest Texas was stopped by armed church-goers. At least four people, including one security guard, pulled weapons in response to the shooter.

In September, Biden spoke to members of the press to express his outrage over Texas Governor Greg Abbott signing a bill into law earlier this year that allowed lawful gun owners to carry firearms in places of worship.



WATCH: Joe Biden attacked the Governor of Texas for allowing church-goers to carry weapons just a few months ago pic.twitter.com/fuZmfabo5a — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 29, 2019

“Dealing with firearms, it is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, irrational what they are doing,” Biden told reporters on September 2. “On the very day you see a mass shooting … and we’re talking about loosening access to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational.”



The law went into effect on September 1, and likely prevented more death and carnage on Sunday. One person was injured and one worshipper was killed, as well as the gunman.

“We have learned many times over that there is no such thing as a gun free zone. Those with evil intentions will violate the law and carry out their heinous acts no matter what,” Texas state Senator Donna Campbell, co-sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. “It makes no sense to disarm the good guys and leave law-abiding citizens defenseless where violent offenders break the law to do great harm.”



