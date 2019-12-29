Just under two weeks after the November 5, 2017, Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting, Joe Biden criticized the fact that a good guy used an AR-15 to stop the shooter.

During a November 14, 2017, appearance on Today, an audience member asked Biden how he “could justify the Democrat view on gun control when the shooter was stopped by a man who was legally licensed to carry a gun.”

Ryan Saavedra posted a video of Biden’s response wherein he criticized the fact that the good guy with the gun used an AR-15 to stop the church shooting.

Joe Biden says that the man who stopped the Texas church shooter should not have been armed. pic.twitter.com/pY3hBHPHuX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2017

On November 5, 2017, the Sutherland Springs shooter fled the scene after being confronted by Stephen Willeford, a good guy armed with an AR-15. USA Today reported that Willeford lived a block from the church and ran to the aid of congregants after hearing shots being fired.

Willeford engaged the shooter, firing at least one shot, which found its mark and caused the shooter to flee.

On December 29, 2019, a good guy with a gun shot an armed attacker in a church in White Settlement, Texas. The good guy used a handgun in this instance, and Biden has yet to say whether it is acceptable to use a handgun to stop an attacker.

