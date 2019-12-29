Jack Brewer is a former pro-football player turned businessman.

He used to support Obama but now he backs Trump.

He recently made a big prediction about the 2020 election regarding Trump and black voters.

From FOX News:

Ex-NFL star predicts ‘black awakening’ will give Trump unprecedented support in 2020 Former NFL player Jack Brewer once campaigned for Barack Obama but now rejects the Democratic Party after “awakening” to the way it abandoned African Americans, he said Saturday. “For me, once I saw the policies that President Obama pushed in the back half of his presidency just — it left a bad taste in my mouth,” he said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” Brewer predicted that a “black awakening” would lead to President Trump garnering more than 20 percent of the black vote in 2020. “And then I really started being awakening [sic] to what was happening with the Democratic Party — making so many promises but then abandoning the community that I worked so hard in.” Brewer now leads the The Brewer Group, which encourages “a deep commitment to community service into … daily corporate culture.” In the NFL, the standout defensive back played for the Vikings, Giants, Eagles and Cardinals.

Brewer explained why things are changing.

“I said enough was enough,” he added, “and I really started putting aside what my parents and my grandparents taught me about sticking to the Democratic Party because they were the party for African Americans.” “You know all that rhetoric sounded good back in the ’60s, but the facts are that the policies just don’t help our families,” Brewer said.

Watch the video:

Brewer makes many excellent points here.

Is it any wonder why panicked Democrats are so desperate to impeach Trump?

