As a Senate trial looms, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Rudy Giuliani should make sure his Ukraine corruption allegations are not merely “Russia propaganda,” the Daily Beast reported.

“My advice to Giuliani would be to share what he got from Ukraine with the IC [intelligence community] to make sure it’s not Russia propaganda,” Graham, who has not received “any of that information,” from Giuliani, told the news outlet. “I’m very suspicious of what the Russians are up to all over the world.”

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has been investigating Ukraine corruption since the Mueller investigation and he has redoubled his efforts amid the House Democrats’ impeachment attempt, claiming he has found exculpatory evidence to exonerate his client and perhaps expose wrongdoing on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“It’s not Russian propaganda,” Giuliani told the Daily Beast.

Both Democrats and Republicans are breaking from Giuliani’s efforts in investigating potential corruption and election meddling in Ukraine.

“Rudy Giuliani long ago lost any shred of credibility, especially after the dossier he assembled for the State Department stunningly mirrored Russian propaganda,. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., told The Daily Beast. “Knowing that, anyone that attempts to defend President Trump’s behavior by citing Rudy’s information over our own intelligence agencies is simply irresponsible, uninformed, or willing to be that useful idiot the Kremlin desires.”

Even a GOP Senate aide, albeit annonymously, rejects Giuliani’s claims, per the report.

“I wouldn’t trust Rudy to represent me in a parking dispute, so I’d say avoid,” the aide told the Beast of his staff having “no interest at all” in hearing from Giuliani, calling it a “waste of time,” if not worse, per the report.