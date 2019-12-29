DECEMBER 29–Two Burger King employees were attacked yesterday by a Grubhub deliveryman who “became agitated when informed that his order was not ready for pick up,” according to police reports.

Investigators say that Daniel Delellis, 43, arrived at a Burger King in Clearwater, Florida around 5:20 PM Saturday to “pick up an order” for Grubhub, the online food ordering business.

But when told he would have to wait for the order, Delellis allegedly walked outside and picked up a “3 foot in height hard plastic ash tray” and swung it at the restaurant’s front doors. Delellis, seen at right, then struck a male employee in the chest with the ash tray.

When a 20-year-old female worker told Delellis that he had to leave the property, Delellis allegedly “swung his left hand and struck the victim on the right cheek leaving a red mark,” according to cops.

Delellis was subsequently arrested by police on a pair of misdemeanor battery counts. He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $1000 bond, and a judge has ordered him to stay away from the Burger King and have no contact with the two victims.

Delellis was arrested in late-October after a series of road rage incidents during which he attacked vehicles driven by three separate women. In addition to breaking the rear window of one car with his hands, Delellis allegedly jumped on the hood of a second vehicle, and threw rocks at a third car being driven by a woman who works for Uber Eats. (2 pages)