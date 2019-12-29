President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin “share” the same world view that “everything is for sale,” journalist Masha Gessen said Sunday.

In remarks on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Gessen said journalists are “dealing with a president who’s fundamentally dishonest.”

“You’re supposed to come out of there feeling there’s no such thing as truth,” she said of Trump’s vague or conflicting answers to specific questions, noting that “in the end all of these versions… are equal, equal distance to the truth, there’s nothing to latch onto.”

She also said journalists approach their coverage in the wrong way.

He’s “the opposite of accountability,” she said. “We have to think about how to mitigate harm, lessen the damage he is doing… we’re trying to act like we can force him to be normal.”

Gessen asserted there’s not much difference between Putin and Trump in one regard.

“I think that he and Trump share a basic sense of the world and that sense is that nothing matters,” she said, stating they both believe “money equals power and power equals money… everything is for sale.”

Related Stories: