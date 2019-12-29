LONDON (AP) – A synagogue and numerous shops in London have been vandalised with antisemitic graffiti during Hanukkah.

The Star of David and the numbers “9 11” were spray-painted on several properties including South Hampstead Synagogue.

The graffiti references an antisemitic conspiracy theory related to the September 11th terror attacks.

London´s Police Service said they were investigating the racially-motivated hate crime after being informed Saturday evening. They said no arrests had been made.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews wrote on Twitter: “This is a reminder that antisemitism is still with us. We hope action is taken to find & punish the perpetrators. Let’s all work to defeat antisemitism in 2020!”

