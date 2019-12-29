MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – At least five people have been stabbed in an attack on a Rabbi’s home in New York‘s Rockland County. That attacker is now reportedly in custody after fleeing the scene.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello has confirmed a man entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul in Monsey and stabbed several people just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The man, covering his face with a scarf, reportedly entered the home and pulled out a machete to attack the victims during a Chanukah celebration. The suspect reportedly chased after victims as they fled the synagogue before running off and escaping in a gray Nissan Sentra.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Ramapo police announced that suspect had been arrested. Police tell CBS2 the alleged attacker was taken into custody in Harlem.

Tony Aiello reports at least four people been taken to area hospitals with injuries. Two have been rushed to Westchester Medical’s trauma center due to the severity of injuries.

Both the Clarkstown Police Department and the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council are reporting a total of five stabbing victims.

At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It’s the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals. — OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

Amid a rash of anti-Semitic attacks this week, local law enforcement in the New York area is already responding to the attack.

We are closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue in Monsey, NY (Rockland County) pic.twitter.com/cHoQnbneKO — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 29, 2019

HCTF and NYPD are closely monitoring the Monsey, NY attack. — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 29, 2019

“We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio added in a tweet.

Horrific. So many Jewish families in our city have close ties to Monsey. We cannot overstate the fear people are feeling right now. I’ve spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith. https://t.co/KUUHlu6guY — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 29, 2019

“Violence of any kind will not be tolerated here in Rockland. I stand with the people of this County in condemning this attack and ask all to offer their thoughts, hopes and prayers for a speedy recovery for the victims of this heinous crime. As a former Police Commander, people need to know that law enforcement in Rockland will leave no stone un-turned as they bring those guilty of this crime to swift and severe justice,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in a statement Saturday night.

I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight. There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 29, 2019

Gov. Cuomo has directed the state’s Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate Saturday night’s attack.

“I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight. We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law. NY stands with the Jewish community,” Cuomo added.

