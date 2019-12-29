As a group of people waited at a bus station in Phoenix, Arizona, a car came barreling toward them after a 2-car collision. Among the group of people on the sidewalk was a teen who was 31 weeks pregnant.

Thanks to the quick action of an 18-year-old man standing beside her, the teen’s life was saved, but it sadly came at a cost.

Jonathan Marroquin was supposed to turn 19 years old next month, but instead his family will be remembering him as a hero.

The tragic event happened just before noon on Dec. 26.

As a group of four people stood at the bus stop, a 25-year-old driver in a Dodge Avenger sped through an intersection and hit a Ford Mustang that was making a left turn, according to KSAZ.

The Avenger spun toward the four pedestrians.

Marroquin, who was on his way to work, dove on top of a 15-year-old girl standing near him who was 31 weeks pregnant.

His quick action helped save the teen’s life, but at the cost of his own.

The unborn baby also died in the accident.

Neither of the drivers involved were injured.

The 25-year-old driver of the Avenger will be facing multiple charges, according to Phoenix police.

Jonathan’s brother, Jeremy Marroquin, went to the scene after the devastating accident to search for a ring that now has a deeper meaning.

“He graduated. He got his high school diploma and he wanted a ring. We got him a ring with a prayer on it with a gold cross to protect him,” he told KSAZ, “and I think it protected him in a way where he’s with God now.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of Jonathan’s funeral. The page had raised nearly $9,000 of its $15,000 goal as of late Saturday morning.

Jeremy hopes this story will remind others to be more aware of the consequences of their action.

“There’s people out here that you never know, and then families out here, and it could be you,” he said. “It could be your sister, it could be your brother it could be your mother and you just gotta be careful and think [about] the things that you do.”

