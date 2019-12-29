More than 210 people died this year in 41 mass slayings, making 2019 the deadliest year in massacres since at least the 1970s.

The first incident happened on Jan. 19, when an Oregon man hacked his infant daughter and three other family members to death with an ax.

Forty more mass killings — when four or more died — occurred throughout the next 11 months, from a Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22 to the massacre of four homeless men on the streets of New York City’s Chinatown in October.

Thirty-three of the incidents were shootings, according to the database compiled by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. Only six incidents did not involve a gun.

Knives, fire and axes were also used as weapons.

The majority of the killings were carried out by assailants who knew their victims, in homes and workplaces, and include disputes between family members and co-workers, as well as drug and gang violence.

There were more victims in 2017 — when 59 died in the worst mass shooting in US history at a Las Vegas country concert — but fewer incidents. 224 people died that year.

2006 had the second-most killings in the past five decades: 38.

