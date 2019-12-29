2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg said in a Friday interview that he would decriminalize all drugs, not just marijuana.

“Incarceration should not even be a response to drug possession,” Buttigieg told the Des Moines Register.

Pressed by the editor of the outlet, who asked, “Is that across the board? So if it’s meth or coke or ecstasy — any drugs, if it’s possession, incarceration isn’t . . .” Buttigieg interjected, “That’s right.”

🔦 Decriminalization, as opposed to legalization, does not preclude permits or fines from still being imposed on the use of certain drugs.