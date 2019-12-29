NBC’s Meet the Press and host Chuck Todd libeled The Gateway Pundit Sunday morning with a graphic prepared by NBC reporter Ben Collins that falsely labeled TGP of being part of a “chain of intentionally bad information”. Todd also slandered TGP in his question about the graphic.

Here’s the flow chart they posted on NBC which is completely ridiculous in so many ways.

Does all conservative news really start at 4chan?

Is The Drudge Report really conservative anymore?

Are they really saying these outlets are “Intentionally” misreporting the news?

There may be a lawsuit in the works here.



Newsbusters reported on the segment and posted a partial transcript. Chuck Todd pressed establishment conservative Matthew Continetti of the Free Beacon on the Meet the Press smear of independent conservative media and Continetti responded by throwing everyone under the bus.

TODD: Matthew, I wanted you to address what I think is an ecosystem problem, at least on the right. I want to put up something that my colleague, Ben Collins, put here. It’s a bit of an ecosystem here. It’ll say, something starts on 4Chan. There’s the subreddit of Trump. InfoWars might pick it up. Then it starts inching into the mainstream. Gateway Pundit might just say, “Oh, what’s this about?” Then it gets to Drudge, might have a provocative headline link. Rush might say it in his fun, little way. Then it does make its way into Fox News and then, of course, your Facebook feed. How do you create more accountability in the conservative ecosystem for, basically, dealing with propaganda? CONTINETTI: Well, it’s hard work. And I think it begins by trying to instruct young conservatives in the canons of journalism, mainly, empirical verification, right? And this, I think, the distrusted institutions, that’s longstanding among conservatives, has led many of them to no longer believe in the idea that you need, kind of, evidence, in order to forward a fact. Or they don’t believe in certain verified sources, credentialed sources, of evidence or information. They don’t trust any of it.

Further in his comments Continetti compares conservative outlets to the supermarket tabloids that feature articles about the space alien predicting the next president.

Video:

WATCH ON #MTP: On how to create accountability against propaganda, @Continetti says young conservatives need to employ “empirical verification.” #IfItsSunday “The distrust in institutions … has led many of them to no longer believe in the idea that you need … evidence.” pic.twitter.com/JhAnrVrTSK — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 30, 2019

