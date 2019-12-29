Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned the “vicious” stabbings of five people during a Hanukkah celebration at the home of a Hassidic rabbi in a New York town with a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.

In a statement, Netanyahu decried the rise in disturbing anti-Semitic attacks.

“Israel strongly condemns the recent displays of antisemitism including the vicious attack at the home of a rabbi in #Monsey, New York, during Chanukah,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“We send our best wishes for recovery to the wounded. We will cooperate however possible with the local authorities in order to assist in defeating this phenomenon.”

Israel President Reuven Rivlin, in a separate statement, said “the rise of anti-Semitism is not just a Jewish problem, and certainly not just the State of Israel’s problem.”

“We must work together to confront this evil, which is raising its head again and is a genuine threat around the world,” he said.

Authorities said a man barged into the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey late Saturday night and stabbed multiple people. The attack comes on the heels of a string of violence targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region said on Twitter that five patients, all of whom are Hasidic Jews, were transported to local hospitals for their injuries, with two reported in critical condition, according to The Hill.

The Ramapo, N.Y., Police Department said early Sunday the suspect fled, but is now in custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.