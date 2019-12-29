Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed hate “emanating from Washington” Sunday for anti-Semitic attacks throughout the country.

The New York City mayor told Fox News’s Ed Henry on “America’s News HQ” that hate coming from Washington is “having an effect on all of us.”

“I also want us to be clear what’s happening here,” de Blasio said Sunday. “An atmosphere of hate has been developing in this country over the last few years. A lot of it is emanating from Washington and it’s having an effect on all of us.” (RELATED: 5 Stabbed In Rabbi’s Home During Hanukkah Celebration)

Henry questioned de Blasio as to whether the New York mayor was blaming President Donald Trump for the attacks, to which de Blasio responded, “Not just the president — I’m saying, but we have to be clear. We need a different tone starting in Washington.”

“We had, by the way, with Democrats and Republicans, both in the White House, that encouraged this country to actually find some unity and some common ground,” de Blasio added. “We haven’t had that for the last few years.”

De Blasio’s comments come after an attacker stabbed five people Saturday night in Monsey, New York, during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home. Police arrested a suspect about two hours later in New York City, according to NBC.

Trump tweeted about the incident Sunday afternoon.

The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2019

“The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific,” the president said. “We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery.”

