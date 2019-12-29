FOXBORO — Tough day for the Patriots, who will now have to play on wild card weekend after a stunning loss to the Dolphins at home on Sunday. Below is the live reporting from the game as it happened. Relive the contest, here:

Fourth quarter

The Pats picked up a first down on the first play of the fourth quarter, and they were off and running. Until they weren’t. Tom Brady was sacked on second down and that set up 3rd and 10 from their 26. Brady found old reliable, James White in the right flat and he scampered to the 41, but that was negated by an illegal shift penalty. On 3rd and 15, then, from the 21, Brady found Harry for a short gain to the 28, and the Pats were forced to punt.

The Dolphins took over at their own 37 after Bailey’s 35-yard punt. Three plays later they were again in Pats territory at the NE 46. Another pair of plays later, Fitzpatrick found Parker over the middle again to put the ‘Phins at the Pats’ 23. On an incomplete pass, a pass interference call set Miami up with a fresh set of down at the 19. The Pats held there, though, setting up a field goal try from 32 yards for Sanders. He made it, and gave the Dolphins the lead with 6:31 to play in regulation. Dolphins 20, Patriots 17.

An electric runback from Brandon Bolden to the 40 set the Pats up with a short field to attack the Dolphins on. After escaping to post a 7-yard gain on first down, Brady gave to Burkhead on second down and he scampered for 14 yards into Miami territory, setting up first and 10 at the 38. Michel gained a couple, Brady found Watson for a few more, and then threaded a needle to Sanu, bringing up 1st and goal from the 10. After a short run, Brady tried a fade route to Harry, which was incomplete. An uncharacteristic false start backed the Pats up 5, putting them at 3rd and goal from the 13. No problem. A dump off right side to James White, and he scampered 13 yards for the TD. Big block by Mason on that play. Nick Folk’s extra point was good, and the Pats had their first lead of the game. Patriots 24, Dolphins 20.

With the pressure now on and facing a deficit for the first time all day, the Dolphins started at their own 25. Slowly, the Dolphins picked up chunks of yardage, earning a couple of first downs to reach midfield. Fitzpatrick nearly fumbled the game away on the first snap from the Miami 49, but recovered his own gaffe, making it 2nd and 12 from the 47 with 2:00 to play. On the first play from that situation, Fitzpatrick completed a long one to the Pats’ 39, and then another to Parker for five more. 1:15 to play in the game, Fitzpatrick missed Ford on a long go-route up the seam on second down. On third down, Fitzpatrick found Wilson for a short gain over the middle for seven yards. That made it 1st and 10 at the 17. Fitzpatrick then found Parker for eight yards to the Pats 9 with :35 to play. Fitzpatrick to Ford for a first down to the Patriots 5, and Miami used its second timeout. First and goal from the 5 with :29 to play. On that play, Fitzpatrick found Gesicki over the middle for a TD. The extra point was good. Dolphins 27, Patriots 24.

The Patriots’ final gasp started at the 25. Two plays later, they made it to their 37 with 15 seconds to play in the game. An incomplete pass left them with 9 seconds. Another long incompletion left them at 3rd and 10 from the 37 with :02 to play. A razzle-dazzle attempt on the final play went for naught. Final: Dolphins 27, Patriots 24.

Third quarter

The Patriots started the second half with the ball at their own 25 after a touchback. Three plays later, the Pats punted again on 4th and 2 from the 33. The punt landed at the 11 and the return brought the ball to the Dolphins’ 17, where Miami took over.

On their first drive of the second half, Miami again struck quickly on a slant over the middle to move the chains up to the 27. On third down from the 35, Fitzpatrick found Wilson for 20-plus yards for a first down in Pats territory, at the 41. Trickeration ensued. 20-yard completion from Wilson to Laird set up a first-and-10 for the Dolphins at the Patriots 21. After a penalty, the Pats forced a third down, but Fitzpatrick found Gesicki over the middle to set up first and goal at the 2. From there, Fitzpatrick kept it and scrambled into the end zone for a 2-yard TD. With the extra point, the Dolphins took the lead by seven. Dolphins 17, Patriots 10.

The Patriots started their second drive of the second half again from the 25 after another touchback. Brady missed his first throw again, firing wide to Harry. He hit White for 12 for a first down, though, and Sony Michel powered through for a good run, pushing the pile four yards to the 41. On third down, Brady found Sanu over the middle to cross the 50 into Miami territory. Two carries from Michel yielded another first down at the 38, and then Brady worked his magic, finding linebacker-turned-fullback Elandon Roberts for a 38-yard TD pass. The extra point was good. That was his 77th different TD target (extending his own NFL record). He also passed Peyton Manning into second all-time in TDs (chasing Drew Brees). Patriots 17, Dolphins 17.

On the ensuing Dolphins drive, a two-yard gain turned into 17 after a personal foul-horse collar tackle call against Deatrich Wise. The Dolphins then methodically marched down the field into Patriots territory, to the Pats’ 32. On 3rd and 7 from the 32, Jamie Collins sacked Fitzpatrick for a 6-yard loss. Miami went to punt and pinned the Pats at their own 10 with 4 seconds left in the third.

On first and 10 from the 10, Sony Michel took the handoff around the right side for a 7-yard gain. That’s the end of the third quarter, with the game all square. Patriots 17, Dolphins 17.

Second quarter

The Pats started the quarter in a 3rd-and-20 hole at their own 35. Brady completed that first play to Edelman to the Pats’ 49, leaving them a 4th and 6. The Pats elected to punt after the 14-yard completion. Jake Bailey lofted the punt to inside the Dolphins 5 and Matthew Slater kept it out of the end zone. Ultimately, Dolphins set up at their own 4.

On their first possession of the second quarter, Ryan Fitzpatrick completed to Wilson for a first down out to the 15, giving them some breathing room. Two plays later, another first down for Miami on the ground. The Dolphins continued to chew clock. The Pats’ defense has been on the field a ton. And on cue, they make a stop, forcing the Dolphins to punt. Mohamed Sanu fielded the punt at the 24 and fell forward to the 31 to set up the Pats’ 3rd drive of the game.

On the second play from scrimmage, Tom Brady threw a pick-6 to old friend Eric Rowe. He returned the ball for the TD from 35-yards out for the score. After the extra point, the Dolphins stunned the Gillette crowd. Dolphins 10, Patriots 0.

The Pats’ next drive started awfully and looked doomed after an incompletion on third down, but a pass interference call gifted the Pats the ball 10 yards downfield and a first down. They then started handing the ball to Sony Michel, and he rumbled his way into Miami territory. A few more runs and then a great completion of 18 yards to N’Keal Harry set the Pats up first-and-goal at the 7. After a failed run up the middle, Brady misfired on two passes to the back left corner, one each to Harry and Sanu. Nick Folk’s 25-yard field goal was true, though, and the Pats got the FG back. Dolphins 10, Patriots 3.

On the ensuing Dolphins drive, Fitzpatrick opened with an 18-yard slant to DeVante Parker to push the Dolphins to their own 43. That’s where the drive stalled, though. The ‘Phins punted the ball back to the Pats’ 17, where they took over first and 10 with 4:22 to play in the half.

The Pats went to work from there. A run to Michel and then a jet sweep to N’Keal Harry for nine, plus a 15-yard penalty to Miami for a late hit gave the Pats life, and then Brady found Dorsett for 50 yards, setting up 1st and goal at the 6. THAT was more like it. The give was to Michel there, and he gained a pair to make it 2nd and goal at the 4. And Sony Michel punched it in from there. With Nick Folk’s extra point, the game was tied. Patriots 10, Dolphins 10.

The Patriots held the Dolphins to a 3-and-out, forcing a punt. But instead of going after a score before halftime with 57 seconds to play from their own 25, the Pats elected to run a couple of running plays and call it a half. At halftime, Patriots 10, Dolphins 10.

First quarter

The Patriots won the toss and elected to defer to the second half, giving the Dolphins the ball to begin the game. After a touchback, the Dolphins started at their own 25. A pair of first downs later, they were near midfield when the Pats unleashed a blitz and sacked Ryan Fitzpatrick for eight yards. Two plays later, the Dolphins were short of the sticks and were forced to punt. Or were they? They tried a fake punt, but the pass fell incomplete down the right sideline. The Pats took over at their own 45.

On the Pats’ first drive, Sony Michel picked up four yards and Harry another four before James White lost three on third down as a runner to bring on Jake Bailey for his first punt of the game. His punt sailed to the Miami 11, where it was caught, fumbled and recovered by Miami.

The Dolphins, on their second possession began at the 11. On the second play, Fitzpatrick found Devonte Parker for nearly 30 yards over top of Gilmore to gain some breathing room. A bit of trickery nearly paid off. The Phins got 11 yards on what was supposed to be a pass from Ford that turned into a scramble. Gilmore got beat again by Parker on the next play to give the Dolphins a look at the end zone from the Pats’ 24. Three plays later, Miami had another first down, this at the Pats’ 11. The defense held there, forcing a field goal attempt from Jason Sanders. which was good down the middle. Dolphins lead, 3-0.

Rex Burkhead keyed the early portion of the Pats’ final drive of the quarter with a 14-yard scamper off right tackle that set the team up at its own 45 … again. This time on third down, Brady found Mohamed Sanu over the middle for a substantial gain. After a lengthy discussion, no foul called on the play, but Miami challenged. Miami was successful, and a 10-yard penalty was then enforced, negating a 16-yard gain and setting the Pats back 10 yards. That made it 3rd and 20 from the 35. End of the quarter.

Pregame

The Patriots made a late addition to their injury report this weekend, listing running back Sony Michel as questionable Saturday with an illness.

Turns out, there’s nothing to worry about.

Sony Michel will play in today’s regular-season finale against the Dolphins, as will wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin). All had been listed as questionable. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

With a win, the Pats will clinch their 10th consecutive first-round playoff bye. Miami is making its first visit to Gillette under first-year head coach Brian Flores, who spent more than a decade in New England as an assistant.

The Dolphins have won half their games since starting 0-7. Last week, they edged Cincinnati 38-35 in overtime behind Ryan Fitzpatrick’s four-touchdown performance. The Patriots bludgeoned Miami 43-0 back in Week 2.

The Patriots are slated as 16-point favorites. Both teams’ inactives are below.

Inactives

Patriots

QB Cody Kessler

RB Damien Harris

TE Ryan Izzo

CB Jason McCourty

DL Byron Cowart

S Terrence Brooks

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Dolphins

CB Jomal Wiltz

WR Allen Hurns

LB Vince Biegel

OT J’Marcus Webb

OL Keaton Sutherland

TE Clive Walford

DE Taco Charlton