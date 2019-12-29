A Florida grandmother was struck by a stun gun three times by police after she refused to allow officers who had an arrest warrant for her grandson into her home, NBC News reports.

Citing a probable cause affidavit obtained from local authorities, the news agency reported that 70-year-old Barbara Pinkney was at home on early Thursday when police knocked on her door asking for her grandson’s whereabouts.

According to the publication, police said they were trying to serve her grandson, Tevin Turner, an arrest warrant for violating probation by allegedly carrying a concealed weapon.

However, Pinkney told a local NBC station that she didn’t let officers search her home because her grandson didn’t live there. “When he was on probation he gave this as his address, but he wasn’t living here,” she said.

In footage captured by Elizabeth Francisco, Pinkney’s granddaughter-in-law, Pinkney could be seen attempting to close her front door before an officer grabbed her by the wrist and tased her. Police records obtained by NBC News state that Pinkney was tased three times before an officer used his knee to subdue her as she was arrested.

She was taken into police custody on an obstruction charge as well as battery on a law enforcement officer, according to NBC News.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, one day after Christmas.

Police reportedly did not find Turner at his grandmother’s residence during their search. However, authorities reportedly suggested that he could have fled his grandmother’s home during the ordeal.

Pinkney said she is still shaken after the incident.

“I don’t know. Whenever I see police I just try to not look at them,” she told a local station.

She is reportedly scheduled to appear in court next month.