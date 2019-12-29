President Trump issued a statement Sunday afternoon on the mass stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York Saturday night that wounded five.

“The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery.”

The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2019

Suspect Grafton Thomas, 37, was arrested overnight in Harlem after fleeing the scene of the attack. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder Sunday afternoon with bail set at $5 million.

#BREAKING: 37-year-old Grafton Thomas pleaded not guilty to all five counts of attempted murder and the one count of burglary. Bail is set to $5 million. He will return to Ramapo Town Court Friday, Jan. 3 @ noon pic.twitter.com/TDXw09k28a — Nikita Ramos (@nikitaramostv) December 29, 2019

