A protester at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden yelled at the former vice president on Sunday, telling him not to touch kids and calling him a “pervert.”

Biden and the protester, who is out of view in the video, go back and forth for several moments, with Biden saying, “Alright, I agree with you man, I agree, nice talking to you.”

The man shouted back at Biden, “Don’t touch kids, you pervert!”

Biden laughed.

“Don’t touch kids, you pervert!” shouted a heckler to Joe Biden at his NH campaign event. pic.twitter.com/9VW10JcO2v — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 30, 2019

ABC News reporter Molly Nagle tweeted about the incident, writing: “Wow—quite the start to @JoeBiden’s second event in NH. A man from the back of the room calls Biden a ‘pervert’ and accuses him of touching women and children, before a second man asks Biden where the money is he and his son ‘earned from Ukraine’ from the other side of the room.”

Wow—quite the start to @JoeBiden’s second event in NH. A man from the back of the room calls Biden a “pervert” and accuses him of touching women and children, before a second man asks Biden where the money is he and his son “earned from Ukraine” from the other side of the room — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 29, 2019

Biden has been called out for a long time over for inappropriately touching kids and women, including in a campaign ad from April 2019 from The Great America PAC.

The Daily Wire reported at the time:

The Great America PAC, according to The Hill, dumped six figures into the ad titled “Creepy Joe.” The minute-long video showcases children watching a television screen of Biden accuser former state Sen. Lucy Flores (D-NV) explaining the “mortifying” interaction she had with the then-vice president during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. As the audio of the interview continues, the ad cuts to images of Mr. Biden touching young girls’ faces, arms, and shoulders, and pressing his face up against them and kissing their head.

Biden’s inappropriate touching of kids and women has drawn strong criticism from the political Left in wake of the #MeToo movement.

Here are just a few of the headlines that have been written about Biden from left-wing publications:

The Washington Post: “What are we going to do about Creepy Uncle Joe Biden?”

Daily Beast: “Dear Lord Would Joe Biden Be a Terrible Candidate for These Times”

Huffington Post: “Joe Biden 2020 Is A Terrible Idea In A Post-Weinstein America”

VICE: “Joe Biden Is the Last Person the Democrats Should Run in 2020”

Biden has been accused by multiple women of inappropriate touching, as The Cut detailed in a report that outlined allegations from Lucy Flores, Amy Lappos, D.J. Hill, Caitlyn Caruso, Ally Coll, Sofie Karasek, Vail Kohnert-Yount, and Alexandra Tara Reade.

The first woman to accuse Biden was Flores, who described the incident with Biden in an essay published at The Cut. Flores wrote:

Just before the speeches, we were ushered to the side of the stage where we were lined up by order of introduction. As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. “Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?” I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, “I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual f**k? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?” He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. There is a Spanish saying, “tragame tierra,” it means, “earth, swallow me whole.” I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me. … … By then, as a young Latina in politics, I had gotten used to feeling like an outsider in rooms dominated by white men. But I had never experienced anything so blatantly inappropriate and unnerving before.

